Abira's Vlog: Find The Best & Cheapest Sarees & Jewellery in Shantiniketan

All you need to know about where to find the best sarees in Shantiniketan.

Abira Dhar
Published
Travel
1 min read

Everyone knows that Shantiniketan is known for Visva Bharati, the university established by Rabindranath Tagore. But there is a lot more to the place than just that. I travelled to Shantiniketan with my family, and found out the must-do things there.

Due to Covid, many of the attractions in Shantiniketan are closed, but there are a lot of other things to explore with your family. From homestay to shopping, here's a tour of Shantiniketan through my eyes.

Watch the video for more.

