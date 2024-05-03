Popular Hill Stations in West Bengal To Travel This Summer Season; Check Here

Hill stations in West Bengal: West Bengal is home to many beautiful hill stations, some of which are also among the most popular tourist attractions in the state. With their breathtaking views, stunning natural surroundings, and rich cultural heritage, West Bengal's hill stations offer something for everyone.
If you're planning a trip to West Bengal, you shouldn't miss the opportunity to explore its hill stations. With their unique character and natural beauty, West Bengal's hill stations are a perfect place to experience the state's rich natural resources.
Famous Hill Stations in West Bengal
Darjeeling
Darjeeling is the most famous hill station in West Bengal, and for good reason. This stunning mountain village is home to a unique combination of tea gardens, toy trains, and trekking. The Darjeeling checkpoint is also a popular place for rock climbing and mountain biking.
Samsing
Samsing is a beautiful hill station located near Darjeeling. With its rich forest cover, stunning meadows, and charming tea estates, Samsing is a perfect place to experience the sights and sounds of nature. The village's strategic location between Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri makes it an ideal destination for travellers looking for offbeat hill stations in West Bengal.
Takdah
Takdah is a former British cantonment that has been recently discovered by avid travellers exploring hill stations in West Bengal. The village, which is also known as Tukdah, is home to a variety of interesting sights and activities, including tea gardens, the Orchid Center, Dara Dokan, and Takdah Monastery.
Sandakphu
Sandakphu is a hill station in West Bengal that is known for its scenic beauty. The village is located at the highest point of the Singalila Ridge and offers stunning views of Mt. Everest and Mt. Kanchenjunga. In addition to the stunning scenery, Sandakphu also offers a variety of hiking and biking opportunities.
Kalimpong
Kalimpong is one of the most popular hill stations near Kolkata, West Bengal. The village is home to a rich history of Buddhist monasteries, churches, and natural beauty.
Rishop
Rishop is a newer hill station in the Kalimpong district that is gaining popularity due to its simple appeal to highlight the community of Lepcha. The village offers stunning views of Mt. Kharg, Mt. Kokthang, Mt. Rathung, Mt. Kabru, Mt. Talung, Mt. Pandim, Mt. Kanchenjunga, Mt. Simvo, Mt. Narsing, and Mt. Siniolchu.
Mirik
Mirik is a small village located near the Sumendu lake in the Darjeeling district. The village is a popular place for boating and also offers a variety of tea gardens, museums, and viewpoints.
Dooars
Dooars is the foothills of the eastern Himalayas and is home to a rich variety of flora and fauna. The village is also popular for its adventure sports, including rock climbing, white water rafting, and kayaking.
Kurseong
Kurseong is a small hill station located near Kolkata that is known for its adventure sports. The village is home to several thrilling activities, including hot air balloon rides, rock climbing, and white water rafting. Fagu also offers a popular pilgrimage spot, with its Ambootia Shiva Temple, Buddhist Gompa, and the Catholic Church in St. Mary's Hill open to visitors year-round.
