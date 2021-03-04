IRCTC to Start ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ Tour Package From 31 March
The cost of this 12 nights and 13 days tour package is Rs 12,285 per person.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to launch the “Dakshin Bharat Yatra” tour package. As per the official website, it is “one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country (sic).”
Package Details
- Package Name - Dakshin Bharat Yatra
- Travelling Mode - Train
- Station/Departure Time - Gorakhpur - 00:05 hours
- Class - SL
- Departure Date-31 March 2021
- Meal Plan - Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The cost of this 12 nights and 13 days tour package is Rs 12,285 per person.
The tour package takes you to some of the most beautiful destinations of Southern India. It covers Mallikarjuna, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Trivandrum, and Tirupati.
Passengers can board it at Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Mau, Varanasi, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi.
Cancellation Policy
A certain amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.
- Up to 15 days (excluding departure date): Rs. 250 per passenger
- Up to 8-14 days (excluding departure date): 25% of the package cost
- Up to 4-7 days (excluding departure date): 50% of the package cost
- Less than 4 days: 100% of the package cost
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.