IRCTC Kedarnath Helicopter Booking: Dates, Ticket Fares, and How to Book Online

The IRCTC Kedarnath helicopter booking has officially opened today, Tuesday, 23 May 2023, for interested people who want to visit the place. It is important to note that people can make bookings only via the official website of IRCTC Heliyatra. All interested travellers should remember that they cannot use any other website for helicopter booking. The official website that you should visit to book the Kedarnath helicopter is heliyatra.irctc.co.in. To know all the latest details and updates, you should go through the website carefully.

As per the latest official details available online, the IRCTC Kedarnath helicopter booking started on Tuesday, 23 May, at 12:00 pm. People who want to travel from 28 May to 15 June, can book their helicopter tickets now. The ticket booking process for the journey dates after 15 June, will be informed to people later.