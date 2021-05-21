IRCTC Launches ‘Work-From-Hotel’ Package; Check Details
IRCTC’s official notification says that the package is currently available in Kerala.
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a 'Work from Hotel' package, which allows customers to work in a new setting away from their home or office, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation LTD (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different yet soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine (sic)," said the official notification released by IRCTC.
The notification stated that the package is currently available in Kerala, but similar packages for other locations are also being explored.
IRCTC Work From Hotel Package Details
The 5 Nights-6 Days hotel package in Thekkady, Kerala, can be booked at a starting price of Rs 10,130 per person for triple-occupancy. The double-occupancy price is Rs 11,575 per person, while the single-occupancy package is available for Rs 20,250.
Booking Dates:
- 24-31 May 2021
- 1-30 June 2021
- 1-31 July 2021
The package includes disinfected rooms, three meals, tea/coffee twice a day, complimentary Wi-Fi, secure parking space for vehicles, travel insurance.
For further details about the packages, one can visit IRCTC tourism's website: irctctourism.com.
Similar packages are available for Munnar, Kovalam, Wayanad, Cochin, Kumarakom, and Marari (Alleppey) in Kerala.
IRCTC says that stringent COVID-safety and hygiene protocols will be taken care of.
Customers who are willing to try this 'work-from-hotel' package, must also adhere to all the safety protocols.
India on Friday, 21 May, reported a total of 2,59,591 new COVID cases, 3,57,295 discharges, and 4,209 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.
