India Reports 2.59 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, Death Toll at 2.91 Lakh
Catch all updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Friday, 21 May, reported 2,59,591 new coronavirus cases, 3,57,295 discharges, and 4,209 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,60,31,991, while the death toll is at 2,91,331.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged the states to make mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
Meanwhile, the average daily testing capacity for COVID-19 will be augmented to 45 lakh by June end, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said at the Health Ministry briefing on Thursday, 20 May.
"More of Rapid Antigen Tests should be done because you can get results rapidly and then isolate the patient quickly... Our target is to do 25 lakh tests (daily) by the end of this month and 45 lakh tests by the end of June," he was quoted as saying.
- Delhi on Thursday reported 3,231 new coronavirus cases and 233 deaths, taking the tally to 14,09,950 and the death toll to 22,579
- Maharashtra reported 29,911 new coronavirus cases and 738 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 54,97,448 and the death toll to 85,355
- Karnataka reported 28,869 new cases and 548 deaths
- In a conversation with District Magistrates of 10 states on Thursday, PM Modi lauded their efforts and discouraged vaccine wastage
India Reports 2.59 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases
India on Friday, 21 May, reported 2,59,591 new coronavirus cases, 3,57,295 discharges, and 4,209 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,60,31,991, while the death toll is at 2,91,331.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.