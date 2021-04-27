Gatimaan Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

Gatimaan Express has the capability to run at 160 km/hr.

The Quint
Published
Travel
2 min read
The Gatimaan Express
i

Gatimaan Express (12049/50) is India's first semi-high speed train launched on 5 April 2016 and was flagged off by the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

As per the official information, the train has the capability to run at 160 km/hr. It was initially launched to operate between Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Agra Cantonment railway station.

However, later in the year 2018, it was extended up till Jhansi Railway station. The decision was made following demands from tourists for extension of the train's route up to Jhansi.

Gatimaan Express features new LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches fabricated by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.

"These coaches have been fitted with bio-toilets and are fit to run at 160 km per hour. These coaches have also been fitted with balanced draft gear couplers for a smooth ride," the ministry had said in a statement released during the launch.

The train runs on all days except Friday.

Gatimaan Express Time Table

NAMESTARTING STATIONSTART TIMEDESTINATIONEND TIMEDISTANCE
GATIMAAN EXP – 12049JHS, Jhansi Railway Station15:05NZM, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station19:30372 kms
GATIMAAN EXP – 12050NZM, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station08:10JHS, Jhansi Railway Station12:35372 kms
Also Read

Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

Gatimaan Express Route

Gatimaan Express 12049 starts from Jhansi Railway Station and covers Gwalior railway station and Agra Cantonment railway station before reaching its destination at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Gatimaan Express 12050 starts from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and covers Agra Cantt and Gwalior railway station before reaching Jhansi Railway Station.

Gatimaan Express Fare

The Gatimaan Express comes with two seating options – Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC). Here are the fares:

  • Chair Car (CC): Rs 950
  • Executive Class (EC): Rs 2,030

Gatimaan Express: How to Book Tickets

Tickets for Gatimaan Express can be booked like tickets for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or application, or at any railway reservation counter.

Also Read

Sampark Kranti Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Sampark Kranti Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!