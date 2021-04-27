Gatimaan Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

Gatimaan Express (12049/50) is India's first semi-high speed train launched on 5 April 2016 and was flagged off by the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

As per the official information, the train has the capability to run at 160 km/hr. It was initially launched to operate between Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Agra Cantonment railway station.

However, later in the year 2018, it was extended up till Jhansi Railway station. The decision was made following demands from tourists for extension of the train's route up to Jhansi.

Gatimaan Express features new LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches fabricated by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.

"These coaches have been fitted with bio-toilets and are fit to run at 160 km per hour. These coaches have also been fitted with balanced draft gear couplers for a smooth ride," the ministry had said in a statement released during the launch.

The train runs on all days except Friday.