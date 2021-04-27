Gatimaan Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare
Gatimaan Express has the capability to run at 160 km/hr.
Gatimaan Express (12049/50) is India's first semi-high speed train launched on 5 April 2016 and was flagged off by the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.
As per the official information, the train has the capability to run at 160 km/hr. It was initially launched to operate between Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Agra Cantonment railway station.
However, later in the year 2018, it was extended up till Jhansi Railway station. The decision was made following demands from tourists for extension of the train's route up to Jhansi.
Gatimaan Express features new LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches fabricated by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.
"These coaches have been fitted with bio-toilets and are fit to run at 160 km per hour. These coaches have also been fitted with balanced draft gear couplers for a smooth ride," the ministry had said in a statement released during the launch.
The train runs on all days except Friday.
Gatimaan Express Time Table
|NAME
|STARTING STATION
|START TIME
|DESTINATION
|END TIME
|DISTANCE
|GATIMAAN EXP – 12049
|JHS, Jhansi Railway Station
|15:05
|NZM, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station
|19:30
|372 kms
|GATIMAAN EXP – 12050
|NZM, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station
|08:10
|JHS, Jhansi Railway Station
|12:35
|372 kms
Gatimaan Express Route
Gatimaan Express 12049 starts from Jhansi Railway Station and covers Gwalior railway station and Agra Cantonment railway station before reaching its destination at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.
Gatimaan Express 12050 starts from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and covers Agra Cantt and Gwalior railway station before reaching Jhansi Railway Station.
Gatimaan Express Fare
The Gatimaan Express comes with two seating options – Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC). Here are the fares:
- Chair Car (CC): Rs 950
- Executive Class (EC): Rs 2,030
Gatimaan Express: How to Book Tickets
Tickets for Gatimaan Express can be booked like tickets for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or application, or at any railway reservation counter.
