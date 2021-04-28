Duronto Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare
All Duronto Express train coaches are painted with yellow and green colours, making its appearance distinctive.
Duronto Express, the high speed long-distance train was launched by Indian Railways in the year 2009. The first Duronto Express ran from the Sealdah railway station in Kolkata to New Delhi and since then many trains have been added to Duronto Express’ lineup. It was introduced by the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The train got its name from the Bengali word 'Duronto', which means 'restless'.
Currently, there are 26 pairs (52 trains) of Duronto Express trains running across the country connecting major cities. They are long-distance trains with very few stops. Since it is a long-distance train, food is provided to the passengers inside the train.
In this article, we have curated the details of all Duronto Express trains running across the country.
Duronto Express Time Table
|Name
|Start Station
|Start Time
|Destination
|End Time
|Distance
|Duronto Express (12213)
|YESVANTPUR JN
|23:40
|DELHI S ROHILLA
|07:00
|2374 kms
|YPR Duronto Express (12214)
|DELHI S ROHILLA
|23:00
|YESVANTPUR JN
|07:55
|2367 kms
|SC Duronto Express (12219)
|LOKMANYATILAK T
|23:05
|SECUNDERABAD JN
|11:05
|773 kms
|Duronto Ac Express (12220)
|SECUNDERABAD JN
|23:05
|LOKMANYATILAK T
|11:05
|773 kms
|PUNE HWH Duronto (12221)
|PUNE JN
|15:15
|HOWRAH JN
|19:50
|2020 kms
|HWH PUNE Duronto (12222)
|HOWRAH JN
|08:20
|PUNE JN
|11:45
|2020 kms
|LTT ERS Duronto (12223)
|LOKMANYATILAK T
|20:50
|ERNAKULAM JN
|18:20
|1599 kms
|ERS LTT Duronto (12224)
|ERNAKULAM JN
|21:30
|LOKMANYATILAK T
|18:15
|1599 kms
|Indore Duronto (12227)
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|23:15
|INDORE JN BG
|11:05
|829 kms
|Mumbai Duronto (12228)
|INDORE JN BG
|23:00
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|10:50
|829 kms
|Jaipur Duronto (12239)
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|23:15
|JAIPUR
|14:35
|1159 kms
|JP MMCT Duronto (12240)
|JAIPUR
|19:10
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|10:50
|1159 kms
|HWH YPR Duronto (12245)
|HOWRAH JN
|10:50
|YESVANTPUR JN
|16:00
|1946 kms
|YPR - HWH WEEKLY DURANTO (12246)
|Yesvantpur Jn
|11:00
|Howrah Jn
|16:45
|1953.7 kms
|NDLS Duronto (12259)
|SEALDAH
|18:30
|BIKANER JN
|19:15
|1916 kms
|SDAH Duronto Express (12260)
|BIKANER JN
|12:15
|SEALDAH
|12:45
|1916 kms
|CSMT HWH Duronto (12261)
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|17:15
|HOWRAH JN
|19:50
|1968 kms
|HWH CSTM Duronto (12262)
|HOWRAH JN
|08:20
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|10:30
|1968 kms
|PUNE NZM Duronto (12263)
|PUNE JN
|11:10
|H NIZAMUDDIN
|06:55
|1520 kms
|PUNE Duronto Express (12264)
|H NIZAMUDDIN
|10:55
|PUNE JN
|07:10
|1520 kms
|DEE JAT Duronto (12265)
|DELHI S ROHILLA
|22:15
|JAMMU TAWI
|07:25
|578 kms
|Duronto Express (12266)
|JAMMU TAWI
|19:20
|DELHI S ROHILLA
|04:20
|578 kms
|RJT Duronto Express (12267)
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|23:25
|RAJKOT JN
|10:55
|738 kms
|MMCT Duronto Express (12268)
|RAJKOT JN
|19:05
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|06:00
|738 kms
|Duronto Express (12269)
|MGR CHENNAI CTL
|06:40
|H NIZAMUDDIN
|10:40
|2180 kms
|MAS Duronto Express (12270)
|H NIZAMUDDIN
|15:45
|MGR CHENNAI CTL
|20:40
|2175 kms
|NDLS Duronto (12273)
|HOWRAH JN
|08:35
|NEW DELHI
|06:25
|1529 kms
|HWH Duronto Express (12274)
|NEW DELHI
|12:55
|HOWRAH JN
|10:40
|1529 kms
|NDLS Humsafar (12275)
|ALLAHABAD JN
|22:20
|NEW DELHI
|06:15
|634 kms
|Ald Humsafar (12276)
|NEW DELHI
|22:15
|PRAYAGRAJ JN.
|06:20
|634 kms
|BBS Duronto Express (12281)
|BHUBANESWAR
|07:40
|NEW DELHI
|06:25
|1750 kms
|BBS Duronto Express (12282)
|NEW DELHI
|12:55
|BHUBANESWAR
|11:15
|1727 kms
|ERS NZM Duronto (12283)
|ERNAKULAM JN
|23:25
|H NIZAMUDDIN
|19:40
|2943 kms
|NZM-ERS DURONTO EXPRESS (12284)
|Hazrat Nizamuddin
|21:35
|Ernakulam Jn
|16:10
|2639.4 kms
|NZM Duronto Express (12285)
|SECUNDERABAD JN
|13:10
|H NIZAMUDDIN
|10:40
|1667 kms
|NZM-SC DURONTO EXP (12286)
|Hazrat Nizamuddin
|15:45
|Secunderabad Jn
|14:00
|1660.7 kms
|CSMT NGP Duronto (12289)
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|20:15
|NAGPUR
|07:20
|837 kms
|NGP CSMT Duronto (12290)
|NAGPUR
|20:40
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|08:05
|837 kms
|Ald Duronto Express (12293)
|LOKMANYATILAK T
|17:25
|PRAYAGRAJ JN.
|12:45
|1348 kms
|ALD LTT Duronto (12294)
|ALLAHABAD JN
|19:20
|LOKMANYATILAK T
|14:55
|1348 kms
|PUNE Duronto (12297)
|AHMEDABAD JN
|22:25
|PUNE JN
|07:10
|631 kms
|PUNE ADI Duronto (12298)
|PUNE JN
|21:35
|AHMEDABAD JN
|06:30
|635 kms
|Duronto Express (22201)
|SEALDAH
|20:00
|PURI
|04:35
|522 kms
|Duronto Express (22202)
|Puri
|19:20
|Sealdah
|04:15
|518.4 kms
|SC Duronto Express (22203)
|VISAKHAPATNAM
|19:45
|SECUNDERABAD JN
|06:15
|699 kms
|VSKP Duronto Express (22204)
|SECUNDERABAD JN
|20:15
|VISAKHAPATNAM
|06:30
|699 kms
|MDU Duronto Express (22205)
|MGR CHENNAI CTL
|22:30
|MADURAI JN
|07:10
|559 kms
|MAS Duronto Express (22206)
|MADURAI JN
|22:45
|MGR CHENNAI CTL
|07:20
|559 kms
|NDLS Duronto Express (22209)
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|23:15
|NEW DELHI
|16:30
|1384 kms
|MMCT Duronto (22210)
|NEW DELHI
|23:25
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|16:15
|1384 kms
|SHM PNBE Duronto (22213)
|SHALIMAR
|22:00
|PATNA JN
|06:40
|546 kms
|PNBE - SHM DURONTO WXP (22214)
|Patna Jn
|20:40
|Kolkata Shalimar
|05:40
|538.7 kms
Duronto Express Fare
Duronto Express trains are a series of superfast trains that connect various cities across India. The fare for the same depends on the route of the train and the class you want to travel in.
- AC First Class - Rs 6,595
- AC Two Tier - Rs 3,795
- AC Three Tier - 2,885
Note: The above-mentioned fares are of Yesvantpur Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Express (12213). Fares may changes, as dynamic fares are also included sometimes.
Duronto Express Route
Duronto Express trains run on various routes, connecting one state to another. For complete information on the Duronto Superfast special trains routes, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.
Duronto Express: How to Book Tickets
Tickets for the Duronto Express can be booked just as tickets are booked for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or visit any railway reservation counter in India.
