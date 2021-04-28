Duronto Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Duronto Express, the high speed long-distance train was launched by Indian Railways in the year 2009. The first Duronto Express ran from the Sealdah railway station in Kolkata to New Delhi and since then many trains have been added to Duronto Express’ lineup. It was introduced by the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The train got its name from the Bengali word 'Duronto', which means 'restless'.

Currently, there are 26 pairs (52 trains) of Duronto Express trains running across the country connecting major cities. They are long-distance trains with very few stops. Since it is a long-distance train, food is provided to the passengers inside the train.

All Duronto Express train coaches are painted with yellow and green colours, which makes its appearance quite distinctive from other trains.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Duronto Express trains running across the country.