7 Countries Offering Visa-on-arrival to Indians in 2023
Look at the list of visa-on-arrival countries from india that you can visit within your budget.
Most of the times you have a sudden urge to travel the world or you plan a trip with your friends and later realize that you need a visa to visit every part of the world and it is a challenging task to get one on time. But we have a good news for you- there are countries in the world that offer visa on arrival to the Indians and to be specific there are 52 countries around the world that offer Visa on arrival. Thus, now no wasting time in the queues, and none of those boring interviews.
First things first- we have a list of 7 countries that offer visa on arrival and they may have expensive flights but getting around is cheaper than flying. And it is better to have unforgettable experiences than save the money for something materialistic. Moreover, why should you not take a vacation to these places.
1. Mauritius
Mauritius is an exquisite country that offers visa on arrival to the Indians. If you plan to visit Mauritius, get ready to explore the blue lagoons, coral reefs, and exotic beaches. This experience will make you feel like you are in a paradise. You should know that the visa here is free and valid for 90 days only.
You can visit a few destinations like The Grand Baie, Rodrigues, Flic en Flac, Mahebourg, Tamarin Riviere Noire etc. Mauritius is known for its famous beaches, Water Sports, Multi-Ethnic Culture, Backpack Trips, etc. You can enjoy the destination for 7 days with a minimum budget of Rs 1,20,000 along with the flight charges of approximately 30,000 per person.
2. Indonesia
Indonesia is the second country on our list that offers visa on arrival to its Indian tourists and it is also known for the Tanah Lot temple, the refreshing rice terraces, mighty Kintamani volcano, cascading waterfalls, and the amazing culture.
Indonesia is a place where you get to witness the rich culture and the good news is that you don't even need a visa to liv in the country if you are here on a vacation for less than 30 days. You can be to amazing destinations in Indonesia like Bali, Jakarta, Java, Sumatra, etc. and the country is full of
beaches, Water Sports, Spirituality and Wellness, Cultural Tourism, Food etc.
You can cover all the important things here in 7 to 8 days and you can visit the country whenever you want with a minimum budget of Rs 70,00 and flight charges of INR 19,000 per person.
3. Maldives
Maldives is a popular getaway that provides visa on arrival to the Indian tourists and and help them witness shimmering white sand while enjoying the stunning view of the turquoise water or simply explore the diverse and fascinating landmarks. You can pack your stuff right away and enjoy a trip to Maldives without any visa for up to 90 days.
The favorite destinations in Maldives could be the Male, Addu City, Lhaviyani, Kaafu etc. It is a great destination for people who are planning a honeymoon, people who enjoy water sports like Scuba diving, Snorkelling, Water Skiing, Wind Surfing etc. The ideal duration for a trip to Maldives is 6 to 7 days and the visa on arrival is free of cost with a minimum budget of INR 70,000 with the flight charges of INR 16,000.
4. Hong Kong
Honk Kong is another place on our list and it is also considered as the culinary capital of Asia, It is also known for its iconic buildings and vibrant culture that can be witnessed in every corner. You will never go out of options for things to do in Honk Kong.
Indian citizens can get a visa-free stay for 14 days but they are required to complete their pre-arrival registration as per the rule passed by the Immigration Department. The famous destination in Hong Kong include Victoria Harbour, Kowloon, Lan Kwai Fong, Soho, Stanley etc. and the country is popular for its Wong Tai Sin temple, Victoria’s Peak, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shopping, Skyline and Architecture, Urban Lifestyle.
Visitors can enjoy a vacation in the country for 6 to 7 days with a free visa on arrival with a minimum Budget of Rs 80,000 and approximate Flight Charge of INR 19,000 per person.
5. Bhutan
Bhutan also offers visa on arrival to Indians free of cost and it is popularly known as the Land of the Thunder Dragon. The citizens of Maldives, India, and Bangladesh do not need any visa for getting around the country, other international travelers can also opt for visa on arrival either from the Paro airport, or from Phuentsholing, Samdrup Jongkhar, and Gelephu in case they are traveling by road.
The favourite Destinations in Bhutan inlcude Thimpu, Paro, Phuntsholing, Jakar, Wangdue, Phodrang etc. and the country is famous for
Dechen Phodrang and other ancient Buddhist monasteries, adventure tourism, culture, spirituality and wellness, food, etc. The ideal duration of your visit is 4 to 5 days with visa on arrival for USD 40 and minimum budget of Rs 30,000.
6. Nepal
Nepal is one of the places that needs the least amount of money for a vacation and offers an option of visa on arrival to its Indian visitors. The land of mighty mountains is popular among the trekkers for the Everest Base Camp. Visa on arrival in the country is available to Indians and other international travelers for 15, 30 and 90 day and they may be charged around $25, $40, and $100 respectively per person for single-entry.
The popular destinations of the country include Kathmandu, Lumbini and the country is famous for the Himalayan range, adventure sports like trekking, mountaineering, rafting etc., Buddhist culture, food, etc
The ideal duration to stay in Nepal is 5 to 6 days with a minimum Budget of INR 25,000 and approximate flight charge of INR 4,500 per person
7. Macau
Macau is popular for gambling and electrifying nightlife thus it is also known as the “Vegas of China”. It is one of the best places with visa on arrival to take a vacation. Apart from this luxury entertainment, this city holds a cultural heritage and architectures. Indians don’t require a Visa for at least 30 days to stay in Macau.
The favourite destinations in Macau include Senado Square, A-Ma Temple and Ruins of St. Paul’s, etc and the country is famous for gambling, historical places, urban lifestyle. The ideal duration to stay in the country is 1 to 2 days with a minimum budget if INR 1,00,000 and approximate flight charges of INR 29,000 per person
