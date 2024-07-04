Tips To Take Care Of Dogs In Rainy Season

The rainy season is here and it's important to take care of your pets during this time. The monsoon season can be pleasant, but it's not without its risks. Rain can cause a lot of mud, which can be dangerous for your pets to walk through. Then, there can be ticks and other pests that can also get sick if they get in contact with the mud.
There are a few simple tips to keep the pets clean using a few products and cleaning routine. Besides, a healthy balanced diet can also help build a strong immunity to prevent diseases and infections.
How To Take Care Of Dogs In Rainy Season?
If you take your pet outside during the monsoon season, it's important to protect them with rain gear. A rain jacket or umbrella can help keep their fur dry and a pair of boots can help shield their paws from the mud and ice.
You can also apply an antifungal powder, tick and flea repellents on their skin to help keep them safe from pests and bacteria.
After you take your pet outside, it's important to dry them thoroughly before allowing them to rest or play indoors. A towel and some warm water can help keep them warm and dry. You can also use an antiseptic wash for their paws to stop infections.
When indoors, you should also make sure your pet's sleeping area is clean, dry, and away from cold draught of wind. You should also throw in a blanket to keep them warm and comfortable.
It's also important to de-worm and vaccinate your pets regularly during this time. The risk of infectious diseases is higher during the monsoon season. Vaccinations help protect your pets from a variety of diseases.
Along with de-worming and vaccination, it's also important to give your pets a healthy diet during the monsoon season. A balanced and nutritious diet, with essential nutrients like fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, can help keep your pets healthy and safe.
