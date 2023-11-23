Thanksgiving 2023: Five Netflix Movies You Should Explore This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving is the time when we should be grateful for all that we achieved this year. Thanksgiving 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 23 November. You should try to spend time with your loved ones on this day and thank them for existing in your life. They make your life beautiful and worth living amidst all the chaos. This is the best time to explore new movies and watch them. You can also try out new experiences on this day.
Netflix is one of the OTT platforms that has a lot of options when it comes to movies or series. If you want to spend your Thanksgiving watching movies, then you should explore Netflix and see which one catches your attention. You can choose from a list of options on Netflix. We will help you select a movie.
Here are some Netflix movies that are perfect for this Thanksgiving to watch with your friends and family. Spend quality time with your loved ones by calling them over for a movie night.
Thanksgiving 2023: Netflix Movies To Watch
Otherhood
This is a 2019 film that is available on Netflix and is a must-watch on Thanksgiving. The story revolves around how the bond of three mothers and their sons develops over time. It is a light-hearted comedy movie that will help to destress and have a good time with your family.
The Princess Switch
Another popular movie on Netflix is The Princess Switch. Even though the story is suitable for Christmas, you can watch it on Thanksgiving because the holiday season officially begins. The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens and she plays a double role. The main characters trade places and enjoy each other's world.
Yes Day
Watch Yes Day on Netflix this Thanksgiving with your family. It is a story where the kids are in control of everything and the parents say yes to their wishes. Spend a fun time with your family while watching this movie.
A Christmas Prince
Another movie that is appropriate for Thanksgiving is A Christmas Prince. The movie is suitable for all age groups. It is about a tutor of a foreign princess who goes undercover and ends up loving the princess's older brother.
Friendsgiving
This movie is about Molly and Abbey who host a quiet Thanksgiving dinner that turns dysfunctional, comical, and fun. You should watch this movie on Netflix this Thanksgiving if you have never watched it.
