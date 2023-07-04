Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2023: Famous and Inspiring Quotes To Share

Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India and he died on 4 July at the age of 39 in the year 1902. His family gave him a name- Narendranath Dutta when he was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He started following the path of spirituality after becoming a follower of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.
Swami Vivekananda is known for his contribution to taking the concepts of "Yoga" and "Vedanta" to the Western world. He is also known for his popular speech at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893 when Swami Vivekananda attracted the world's attention to the treasure of India's culture and heritage.
On the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, let's remember him and appreciate his contribution with his famous and inspiring quotes.
Famous & Inspiring Quotes By Swami Vivekananda
"Arise, awake, and do not stop until the goal is achieved."
"The moral, in one word, is that you are divine."
"If anything turns you weak physically, intellectually, and spiritually, reject it like it's poison."
"You know, I may have to be born again, you see, I have fallen in love with mankind."
"If you think yourselves strong, strong you will be."
"All differences in this world are of degree, and not of a kind because oneness is the secret of everything."
"A fool may buy all the books in the world, and they will be in his library, but he will be able to read only those that he deserves to, and this deserving is produced by Karma"
"Every man should take up his own ideal and endeavor to accomplish it. That is a surer way of progress than taking up other men’s ideals, which he can never hope to accomplish."
"Take up one idea, make that one idea your life, think of it, dream of it, let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success."
"Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole soul into it to the exclusion of all else."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)