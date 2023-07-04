Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2023: Famous and Inspiring Quotes To Share

Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India and he died on 4 July at the age of 39 in the year 1902. His family gave him a name- Narendranath Dutta when he was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He started following the path of spirituality after becoming a follower of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Swami Vivekananda is known for his contribution to taking the concepts of "Yoga" and "Vedanta" to the Western world. He is also known for his popular speech at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893 when Swami Vivekananda attracted the world's attention to the treasure of India's culture and heritage.

On the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, let's remember him and appreciate his contribution with his famous and inspiring quotes.