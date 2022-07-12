Supermoon 2022: Date and Time For the Biggest Moon in July This Year

Several parts of the world will get a chance to witness one of the biggest 'supermoons’ of the year on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. It will be a full moon day, also known as the Buck Supermoon or Thunder Moon, the Hay or Mead Moon. The supermoon will occur while the moon is near perigee, and people will have the closest approach to Earth for the month.

We can expect the skies to brighten up and light up on 13 July, bringing the moon at the closest distance this year. The last supermoon this year was known as ‘Strawberry Moon’ that occurred on 14 June, the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of the summer.