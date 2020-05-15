The #BreakTheBeard Club of 2020 Has Officially Arrived!
The upside of the lockdown is that our favourite celebs are making the most of all the free time and experimenting with their looks. Whether it’s getting a haircut or styling their beard, grooming has now become a DIY activity for celebs. Their home is their salon and they are their own stylists! This is of course, unless you’re okay with your untrimmed grey beard becoming the subject of many a viral meme (Hint: A much-loved cricketer).
Just scroll through your social media and you will see how men are breaking their beard and showing off their well-groomed looks! Call it the lockdown effect. And hey women are encouraging them too. Remember Deepika Padukone encouraging Kartik Aaryan to sport a clean look?
This time, along with original members, we have some newer, exciting faces who are a part of the club. And together, they’re giving you some major #stylegoals. Find out who they are and get ready to be inspired!
#BreakTheBeard Club of 2020
Rajkummar Rao surely knows how to use this lockdown to his advantage. He’s shed all the ‘extra weight’ by going clean-shaven. Check out his summer look.
Sumeet Vyas seems to have taken inspiration straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His Tony Stark-ish look suits him to the tee!
Aditya Seal trades his messy look for a stylish one and if the comments are anything to go by, his friends and fans are all loving it. And we agree, he does looks like one of those dreamy French painters.
While Rajkummar, Sumeet and Aditya are new entrants, how can our OG #BreakTheBeard man stay behind? We’re talking about Jatin Sapru. The man has gone in for a mini makeover and now sports a smart Chevron moustache. He has even nominated cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Surya Kumar Yadav to take the challenge.
And now this one’s a surprise. When was the last time you saw Telugu actor Ram Pothineni without his beard? Guess the lockdown compelled him to join the ‘Clean Shaven Club’.
Well, it’s not just these celebs, but even cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kane Williamson that are flaunting their new looks! Check them out.
With this well-groomed avatar, Virat is sure to beat the lockdown blues away.
Kane Williamson has let go off his famous beard and is clearly summer-ready!
It’s not every day that you see a clean-shaven Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But looks like the lockdown gave him a chance to get rid of his facial fuzz and surprise his fans.
Here to stay
Traditionally, this time of the year is associated with IPL. And for years now, IPL season has also been #BreakTheBeard season.
Over the years, around IPL, we’ve seen how cricketers swapped their bearded looks for stylish makeovers. At one point, even kabaddi players and other celebrities joined them.
It encouraged men to set their beard obsession aside and experiment with newer styles. This year, the fate of IPL is unclear as of now. However, it’s great to see that this trend is thriving and how!
Your favourite celebs have made the most of the lockdown. How about taking some inspiration from them? Experiment with a new look and flaunt it on your social media with ‘#BreakTheBeard’. Hurry up!