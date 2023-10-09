Solar & Lunar Eclipse Of October 2023 In India: Check Date and Time Here

Solar and Lunar eclipse has always been a phenomenon of awe that makes people curious and is also a phenomenon that gives rise to lots of doubts and superstitions for ages. The new month of October has marked the beginning of fall and people should get ready to witness the celestial phenomenon of solar and lunar eclipse in this month. people should note that this month, the lunar and solar eclipse are taking place in a span of two weeks.
Let's have a look at more info related to the Solar and Lunar eclipse in October 2023.
Solar Eclipse October 2023: Timings In India
According to NASA, Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth come in the same line, either fully or partially. Eclipse can be a unique and exciting view depending on the alignment of the sun, moon, and earth. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, forming a shadow on Earth that fully or partially blocks the Sun’s light in some areas.
Solar eclipse in India date: 14 October 2023, Saturday
Solar Eclipse in India time: 11:29 PM to 11:34 PM
Lunar Eclipse October 2023 In India: Date & Time
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in such a way that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow and this phenomenon is called the umbra. The moon turns in a reddish hue when it is within the umbra.
Lunar Eclipse October 2023 Date- 28 October 2023
Lunar Eclipse October 2023 Time- 11:31 PM to 3:56 AM
As per the reports, the lunar eclipse will be visible in India and other parts of the world like America, western Europe, and Western Africa. The eclipse will be visible for approximately 15 minutes and you can watch it with your naked eyes. The maximum eclipse will be visible at 1:45 AM on 29 October 2023.
