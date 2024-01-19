Skincare: 7 Benefits Of Glycerin For Skin

1. A Moisturization Magnet

Glycerin is a humectant, meaning it helps to lock moisture in the skin. Glycerin contained in products like lotions or a facial moisturizer, helps to prevent the evaporation of water from the skin’s surface and helps keep it hydrated for longer. In addition, since glycerin attracts water molecules, it also helps to draw moisture from deeper layers of the skin up to the outer layer. This is the reason why glycerin makes an excellent ingredient for both dry and oily skin types.

2. Cools down skin irritation

One of the main reasons why vegetable glycerin, also known as v-glycerin, is added to skin care products is because of its ability to calm and soothe dry skin when applied topically. It creates an extra skin barrier between the skin and the environment. This barrier helps to protect the skin from irritants while also helping to lock in moisture. Glycerin is also used as a treatment for eczema, psoriasis, and temporary skin discomfort. It can help to decrease rashes, itching, and inflammation.

3. It’s an environmental shield

Glycerin works as a shield for the skin’s protective barrier and protects the skin from environmental damage, including things like pollution, UV rays, and other harmful elements that cause premature aging and damage the skin cells. Glycerin works by creating a barrier on the surface of the skin that attracts moisture and keeps out toxins. Due to this, it helps to increase skin hydration but also prevents dirt from getting clogged pores.