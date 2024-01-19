Skincare: 7 Benefits Of Glycerin For Skin

Glycerin is a type of carbohydrate, also known as glycerol. It is a naturally derived compound, which is sourced from both animal fats and plants, usually soybeans or cane sugar. It is colorless and clear, with a viscous, syrup-like consistency, and has a sweet taste. Glycerin is a very common ingredient found in several cosmetics, medicines, and food and is known for its hydrating and thickening properties. Glycerin is known as a ‘humectant’, due to its strong ability to draw water from the nearest source, such as the air or the deeper layers of the skin, to the outer layer of the skin. It is widely considered one of the best humectants, allowing more hydration of the skin than even Hyaluronic Acid. Glycerin is good for the skin and is safe to use every day when included as an ingredient in a blended product. It mimics the skin's natural moisture, is very hydrating, and leaves the skin looking smooth, fresh, and dewy while also feeling lightweight on the skin.
What Does Glycerin Do For the Skin?
1. A Moisturization Magnet
Glycerin is a humectant, meaning it helps to lock moisture in the skin. Glycerin contained in products like lotions or a facial moisturizer, helps to prevent the evaporation of water from the skin’s surface and helps keep it hydrated for longer. In addition, since glycerin attracts water molecules, it also helps to draw moisture from deeper layers of the skin up to the outer layer. This is the reason why glycerin makes an excellent ingredient for both dry and oily skin types.
2. Cools down skin irritation
One of the main reasons why vegetable glycerin, also known as v-glycerin, is added to skin care products is because of its ability to calm and soothe dry skin when applied topically. It creates an extra skin barrier between the skin and the environment. This barrier helps to protect the skin from irritants while also helping to lock in moisture. Glycerin is also used as a treatment for eczema, psoriasis, and temporary skin discomfort. It can help to decrease rashes, itching, and inflammation.
3. It’s an environmental shield
Glycerin works as a shield for the skin’s protective barrier and protects the skin from environmental damage, including things like pollution, UV rays, and other harmful elements that cause premature aging and damage the skin cells. Glycerin works by creating a barrier on the surface of the skin that attracts moisture and keeps out toxins. Due to this, it helps to increase skin hydration but also prevents dirt from getting clogged pores.
4. Smooths wrinkles and fine lines
Wrinkles and fine lines happen mainly when the skin is not hydrated. The moisturizing properties of glycerin translate into keeping the skin hydrated and plump, which further leads to fewer aging signs.
5. It is non-comedogenic
Glycerin is a natural by-product of soap making and hence soap gets its moisturizing properties from it, and does the same for the skin. Both animal and vegetable glycerine being non-comedogenic, prevents clogged pores or causing breakouts. Glycerin helps to treat acne by drawing water into the skin and keeping it with a healthy glow while giving it an oil-free sensation.
6. Helps with wound healing
One of the most common uses of glycerin is to help heal wounds. When applied to a wound, it forms a barrier that helps keep moisture in and keeps bacteria out. This speeds up the healing process and helps prevent infection. To use glycerin for wound healing, you need to wash the hands, and then apply it to the affected area with a clean cotton ball or gauze pad.
7. Treats chapped lips
The cracked skin on the lips, makes lips look old and pale. In these cases, glycerin proves to be a powerful hydrator and helps the lips come back to life.
