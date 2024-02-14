Skanda Sashti in February 2024: History, Significance, Puja Time & Shubh Muhurat

Skanda Sashti, a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Skanda, also known as Lord Murugan holds a special place in the hearts of devotees worldwide. This auspicious occasion, observed every month on the sixth day of the Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon, carries immense significance and is celebrated with utmost devotion.
Skanda Sashti also known as Kanda Shashti is celebrated with great enthusiasm in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and beyond. The festival has gained immense popularity in recent years, transcending geographical boundaries and uniting devotees from around the world. Various cultural events, processions, and community gatherings are organized to commemorate this sacred occasion, fostering a sense of unity and shared devotion.
Skanda Sashti 2024 Date in February
This year, Skanda Sashti falls on 14 February 2024.
History and Significance of Skanda Sashti
Legend has it that Lord Murugan, the valiant son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, emerged victorious in a fierce battle against the demon surapadman on this sacred day.
Inspired by their divine parents, Lord Murugan led an army of celestial beings in a six-day battle, ultimately defeating the malevolent Surapadman on the sixth day. In commemoration of this triumph, Skanda Sashti is observed as a day of gratitude and prayer, during which devotees seek blessings from Lord Murugan and express their unwavering faith.
Skanda Sashti 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings
Skanda Sashti Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2024
Shubh Muhurat Begins: 12:09 pm on 14 February
Shubh Muhurat Ends: 10:12 am on 15 February
Skanda Sashti 2024 Rituals
The puja, or religious ceremony, is conducted with utmost reverence and devotion. Texts and hymns from the sacred Skanda Puranam and <Skanda Shasti Kavacham are recited, immersing the devotees in the divine presence of Lord Murugan. One of the central rituals of Skanda Sashti is the worship of the Lord Murugan's powerful lance or Vel, and principal weapon. Many devotees also visit Murugan temples, seeking his blessings and offering prayers for personal and global well-being.
The celebration of Skanda Sashti varies across different regions, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of India. In South India, Lord Murugan is revered as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha, while in North India, he is considered the elder sibling. Regardless of regional variations, the festival is marked by a common spirit of devotion and gratitude towards Lord Murugan.
As the world celebrates Skanda Sashti, devotees come together to seek blessings, offer gratitude, and immerse themselves in the divine presence of Lord Murugan. This auspicious festival serves as a reminder of the triumph of good over evil, the power of devotion, and the profound connection between devotees and their beloved deity.
