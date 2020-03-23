Shaheed Diwas 23 March Quotes: Remembering The 3 Revolutionaries

Martyr's Day is observed mainly twice a year in India. Firstly we remember the sacrifice of Mahatama Gandhi who was shot by Nathuram Godse on 30 January and secondly the sacrifices of India's three extraordinary freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev - are remembered on 23 March.

These three heroes, who played an important role in providing independence to our country, were hanged by the British Government on 23 March. Therefore, today, Martyr's Day is celebrated while paying homage to those three great revolutionaries.

On the occasion of Martyr's Day, events such as debates, speeches, poetry recitations and essay contests are organized in school-colleges and offices. Down below are some quotes on the occasion of Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas.