Shaheed Diwas 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Martyr’s Day Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Shaheed Diwas, popularly known as Martyr's Day, is observed on 23 March, every year. Shaheed Diwas 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 23 March. This day is observed to recognise and honour the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who fought for the independence of India from British rule and lost their lives. On this day, we should remember our freedom fighters and honour their sacrifices for the independence of our country. We are free because of them.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is celebrated in a grand manner in India. Every year, on 23 March, special parades, debates, poetry sessions, and essay competitions are organised all over the country. Today's youth should be educated about the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. These programmes help to make people aware of the martyrs of our country.