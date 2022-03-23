ADVERTISEMENT

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Quotes, Messages, Images & WhatsApp Status for Martyrs' Day

Here are some quotes and messages for Martyrs' Day 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some messages, images and quotes on Shaheed Diwas</p></div>
Shaheed Diwas 2022 is being observed all around India on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Also known as Martyrs' Day, the day is observed every year on 23 March to mark the day when the British hanged Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, India's three young revolutionaries, in the year 1931.

These revolutionaries dedicated their lives to India's freedom and their ideas were immensely popular popular among the masses.

Various events are organized all around the country to pay tributes to these brave freedom fighters who laid their lives for India's independence.
In this article, we have curated some messages, images and quotes which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on this special occasion of Martyrs' day.

Shaheed Diwas Quotes, Messages, Images and Status for Martyrs' Day

  • On Martyrs' Day, I hope that these revolutionaries continue to inspire our generation and generations to come.

  • Shaheed Diwas is observed to pay respect to the people who laid their lives for India's freedom. May their ideas continue to inspire us.

  • “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” — Shaheed Bhagat Singh

  • “Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff.”
    Shaheed Bhagat Singh

  • “But man's duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments.”

  • “Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.”
    Shaheed Bhagat Singh

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shaheed Diwas Quotes, images and Status</p></div>

Shaheed Diwas Quotes, images and Status

(Photo: Quint Hindi)

