Self-Injury Awareness Day 2023 Date: History, Significance, and More
Self-Injury Awareness Day 2023 is celebrated on Wednesday, 1 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Self-Injury Awareness Day is observed every year on 1 March. The day is celebrated to create awareness among people about the harmful effects of self-harm.
Self-injury or self-harm is a serious and often misunderstood behaviour that involves intentionally harming one's own body. Self-injury includes cutting, burning, scratching, hitting, hair pulling, and more.
People often see self-injury as a way to cope with overwhelming emotions or to feel a sense of control over their lives. However, it is a wrong perception, self-injury is a dangerous behaviour that can lead to serious physical and emotional harm.
Individuals who engage themselves in the act of self-injury must seek professional help and support.
When Is Self-Injury Awareness Day 2023?
Self-Injury Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 1 March. This year Self-Awareness Day 2023 falls on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.
History of Self-Injury Awareness Day
The history of self-injury awareness is dated back to the late 1800s when French psychiatrist Philippe Pinel first documented cases of some psychiatric patients with a tendency of self-injury.
In the early 20th century, self-injury was declared as one of the symptoms of mental illness, and treatment often involved institutionalisation and medication.
Self-injury began to be distinguished as a distinct behaviour in 1970s and 1980s and was studied more extensively. In 1990, self-injury awareness gained momentum, especially among health care professionals and researchers.
In 1995, the first International Conference on Self-Mutilation was held. In 1997, the International Society for the Study of Self-Injury was founded. Currently, large number of organisations and advocacy groups are available to assist and aware people who are present symptoms of self-injury behavior.
Significance of Self-Injury Awareness Day
The significance of self-injury awareness day is to help individuals who are involved in self-injury behavior and do not feel confident enough to seek professional help. The purpose of celebrating this day is to assist the people with mental illness and self-harm, and reduce the stigma associated with this behavior so that people are comfortable enough to seek help and support.
Self-injury awareness is critical for promoting prevention efforts. By understanding the risk factors and warning signs associated with self-injury, individuals, and healthcare providers can take steps to prevent self-injury before it even happens.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.