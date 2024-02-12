Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2024: Inspiring Quotes On Her 145th Birthday

Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary is celebrated by the nation every year on February 13. This year marks the 145th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. She was a poet and political activist. She earned herself the nickname 'Nightingale of India' because pf her poetry. Born in Hyderabad on 13 February 1879, she was considered one of the most popular women of the 20th century. A disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, she was instrumental in the Indian National Movement, which fought for the country's independence. In 1914, Sarojini Naidu had her first encounter with Mahatma Gandhi and committed herself to the nation. During her studies, she enlisted in the national movement. She had the respect and confidence of all the major leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who were convinced of her leadership abilities.
In 1925, she was elected as the President of Congress. When Sarojini Naidu’s collection of poems, Golden Threshold, was released in 1905, the world first recognized her for her literary abilities and dubbed her the “Bul Bule Hind.” In India, February 13 is recognized as the National Women’s Day in her honor.
Inspirational Quotes By Sarojini Naidu
1. "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”
2. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."
3. "When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work."
4. "I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."
5. "She is twin-born with primal mysteries, and drinks of life at Time's forgotten source.”
6. “To quench my longing I bent me low
By the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow
In that magical wood in the land of sleep.”
7. "Sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam, because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."
8. "I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live."
9. "Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease"
