Happy 71st Republic Day Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards

India found its Independence from the British regime on 15 August 1947 with George VI as the head of the state and Earl Mountbatten as the Governor-General.

After achieving the Independence, there was no permanent Constitution, instead, its laws were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. Therefore, on 29 August in 1947, a drafting committee was appointed with Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairman, to draft a permanent constitution of India. Republic Day is celebrated to bring the permanent constitution into power.

On 26 November 1949, the new constitution was adopted by the Indian Government and on 26 January 1950, it came into power. This Constitution marked the beginning of a democratic government system and the movement towards an independent republic.

This year India is marking it’s 71st Republic Day. On this occasion, here are some quotes, images, wishes, greetings, quotes and cards in various languages.