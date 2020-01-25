Happy 71st Republic Day Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards
India found its Independence from the British regime on 15 August 1947 with George VI as the head of the state and Earl Mountbatten as the Governor-General.
After achieving the Independence, there was no permanent Constitution, instead, its laws were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. Therefore, on 29 August in 1947, a drafting committee was appointed with Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairman, to draft a permanent constitution of India. Republic Day is celebrated to bring the permanent constitution into power.
On 26 November 1949, the new constitution was adopted by the Indian Government and on 26 January 1950, it came into power. This Constitution marked the beginning of a democratic government system and the movement towards an independent republic.
This year India is marking it’s 71st Republic Day. On this occasion, here are some quotes, images, wishes, greetings, quotes and cards in various languages.
Republic Day Quotes, Images, Wishes, Greetings and Cards
“Independence Is Always A Wonderful Gift From God.
May This Wonderful Nation
Remain Independent Forever!
Happy Republic Day To You!”
“On this special day,
Let's promise our motherland that
We will do everything
To enrich and preserve our heritage
Our ethos and our treasure.
Happy Republic Day.”
“Freedom Is Nothing But A Chance To Be Better.
Happy Republic Day”
“As We Match Out
In The Spirit Of Brotherhood And Nationhood,
Let Us Not Forget To Defend
The Colors Of Our Flag With All We Have.
Happy Republic Day!”
Every year Republic Day Ceremony is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. This year, Republic Day will fall on a Sunday, therefore, many people will watch the parade live in Delhi. Click here to know the details of the Republic Day Ceremony.
