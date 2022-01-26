Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic day on 26 January 2022. The day is celebrated to mark the implementation of Constitution of India, came into effect on 26 January 1950.

Ministry of Defence has announced that the Republic Day celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The celebrations will now take place from 23 to 30 January 2022, the ministry added.

The special occasion of Republic Day is celebrated all across the country.