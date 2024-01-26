Republic Day 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates India’s 75th Republic Day Today

The Google Doodle today, Friday, 26 January 2024, is celebrating India's 75th Republic Day. It celebrates how on this day, the Constitution of India was adopted in 1950. The nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state on 26 January. The Google Doodle on Friday showcases the Republic Day parades through the decades, on different screens, starting from a black-and-white television set to a mobile phone. Everyone should check the Doodle for today as it is innovative.
The Google Doodle on Friday, 26 January 2024, featured by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri portrayed the Republic Day parade as it would have been showcased on different screens. The celebrations have begun in the country and the citizens of India are patiently waiting to observe the day grandly. Republic Day is important to all Indians and it is celebrated every year.
Last year, Gujarat-based artist Parth Kothekar curated an intricately hand-cut paper artwork to frame the Google Doodle on the 74th Republic Day. The Doodle this year is also very unique and is sure to capture the attention of people.
Republic Day 2024: Google Doodle Details
According to the latest details, various elements of the Republic Day parade are shown in the Google Doodle on Friday, 26 January. You can see the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent, etc.
On 26 January 1950, India officially declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state after adopting the Constitution. It is important to note that India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and started drafting its Constitution soon after.
The India Constituent Assembly took approximately two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document.
India became the only country with the longest Constitution. The adoption of the document created the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to choose their representatives.
Different parades are organised across the country to observe the national holiday. The largest parade takes place at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. After a ceremonial wreath-laying to honour martyred soldiers, regiments of India's armed forces and tableaus showcase cultural and historical heritage march through the street.
To conclude the event, the Beating Retreat ceremony is organised on the evening of 29 January. Everyone takes part in the festivities to celebrate Republic Day in its true essence.
