Republic Day 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates India’s 75th Republic Day Today

The Google Doodle today, Friday, 26 January 2024, is celebrating India's 75th Republic Day. It celebrates how on this day, the Constitution of India was adopted in 1950. The nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state on 26 January. The Google Doodle on Friday showcases the Republic Day parades through the decades, on different screens, starting from a black-and-white television set to a mobile phone. Everyone should check the Doodle for today as it is innovative.

