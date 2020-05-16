Muslims in India and across the world have started preparing for how they should go about praying and fasting while maintaining social distancing due to the COVID-19 threat.‘Roza’ is a holy fast kept from sunrise till sunset by people practicing Islam. They eat a meal early in the morning called ‘Sehri’ and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal.Here are the daily timings for Sehr and Iftar in Patna:‘Please Pray At Home During Ramzan’: Badruddin Ajmal Urges MuslimsSehri and Iftar timings for the next 30 days in different cities of India:Ramzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in LucknowRamzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in BangaloreRamzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in SrinagarRamzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in AhmedabadRamzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in KolkataRamzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in MumbaiRamzan Sehri and Iftar Timings in Hyderabad