Ramzan 2020 Timetable: Daily Timings for Sehr and Iftar in Mumbai

The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

With barely a few days to go for the holy month of Ramzan to begin, Muslims across the world and in India have started preparing for how they should go about praying, and fasting while maintaining social distancing due to the COVID-19 threat.

Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast which from sunrise till sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called “Sehri” and conclude their fast with “Iftar”, an evening meal.



Here are the daily timings for Sehr and Iftar in Mumbai: