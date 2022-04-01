Ramadan 2022 Calendar: Ramadan Date, Sehri, and Iftar Timings in India
Ramadan 2022 calendar: Here are all the important timings you need to know.
The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner and Muslims from across the world are preparing for the annual 30-day fasting.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar. Muslims consider Ramadan to be the holiest month of the year. This festival lasts 30 days.
Muslims from all over the world fast for 30 days during the holy month of Ramadan. This fasting ends with a celebration, called Eid-ul-Fitr.
The month of Ramadan is believed to be the time when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Ramadan 2022 is set to be observed from Saturday, 2 April 2022 to 1 May 2022.
Muslims do not eat or drink anything from dawn to dusk during the holy month as part of the ritual.
They break their fasts in the evening during Iftaari. The entire family gets together and spends time with each other for Iftar.
As part of the ritual, everybody in the Muslim community breaks their fast during Iftaari in the evening by eating a date/khajur.
It is compulsory for all Muslim adults to fast during Ramadan unless they are sick, travelling, on their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly.
The meal consumed in the morning before sunrise is called Sehri or Suhoor.
The meal consumed by the Muslims in the evening after sunset is called Iftar.
It is important to note that the Sehri and Iftar timings are different at various places depending on the sunrise and sunset. One needs to remember the timings and then plan the fasts.
Ramadan 2022: Sehri and Iftar Timings in India
Here are all the Sehri and Iftar timings in India during Ramadan 2022. The occasion will start on 2 April 2022 and end on 1 May 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.
Hyderabad: Sehri - 05:01am, Iftar - 06:30pm
Delhi: Sehri - 04:56am, Iftar - 06:38pm
Ahmadabad: Sehri - 05:20am, Iftar - 06:55pm
Surat: Sehri - 05:21am, Iftar - 06:53pm
Mumbai: Sehri - 05:22am, Iftar - 06:52pm
Pune: Sehri - 05:19am, Iftar - 06:48pm
Bangalore: Sehri - 05:07am, Iftar - 06:32pm
Chennai: Sehri - 04:56am, Iftar - 06:21pm
Calcutta: Sehri - 04:17am, Iftar - 05:51pm
Kanpur: Sehri - 04:46am, Iftar - 06:25pm
