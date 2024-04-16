Ram Navami 2024: Traditions, Rituals, and Festivities To Follow on This Day

Here are a few rituals and traditions people should follow on Ram Navami while worshipping Lord Rama:

Ram Navami Prayer and Bhajans

The Ram Navami Pooja begins with the installation of the idols of Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita, and Hanuman. People put tilak on their foreheads and begin their special prayers on this day. The bhajans are a powerful collection of songs that contain the secret of life and prosperity. People sing bhajans and make the entire atmosphere religious. A holy priest tells the story of Lord Rama's birth on this day to the devotees.

Fasting

One of the most important aspects of the festival is the fast. Many followers of Lord Rama go for a fast on satvik food, which is a holy food that does not contain salt or other adulterated materials. However, some also observe a waterless fast (nirjal vrat), which is a fast that only involves abstaining from food and water. The Ram Navami fast is broken on midnight if one has observed a waterless fast. You should observe a day-long fast on this day if you wish to offer your prayers to Lord Rama.

Rath Yatra

Another important part of the celebrations is the Rath Yatra, which is a chariot parade taken out in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Rama. The Rath Yatra is a grand occasion which includes the idols of Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman. The procession is accompanied by lively songs and colorful costumes, and it is a time for the community to come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Lord Rama.