Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rakhi Greetings, Quotes and Messages

It is Raksha Bandhan today, the day when brothers and sisters celebrate their beautiful bond. It is a Hindu festival, which is celebrated on the Shravan Poornima or the day of full moon in the month of Sawan. Sisters tie Rakhis on their brothers’ wrists as a gesture to celebrate the bond.

This festival demands special attention. The colourful Rakhi, creative gifts boxes and customised chocolates have their own charm.