Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rakhi Greetings, Quotes and Messages
Here are some Raksha Bandhan wishes, greetings and quotes to send your brother or sister this Rakhi!
It is Raksha Bandhan today, the day when brothers and sisters celebrate their beautiful bond. It is a Hindu festival, which is celebrated on the Shravan Poornima or the day of full moon in the month of Sawan. Sisters tie Rakhis on their brothers’ wrists as a gesture to celebrate the bond.
This festival demands special attention. The colourful Rakhi, creative gifts boxes and customised chocolates have their own charm.
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Quotes
Here are some wishes. quotes and messages for you to send to your brothers/sisters and wish them a Happy Raksha Bandhan!:
- “We laugh and cry, we play and fight. We shared moments of happiness and sorrows, that made our bond stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you Dear Brother/Sister.”
- “All the festivals may be colourful but there isn't any festival as powerful as Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most lovable brother of the Universe!”
- “This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that, may our bond of love continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Rakhi!”
- “They say long distance relationships don’t work. Yet every year, this day, they terribly miss each other. After years of staying close, they part. Yet stay together forever. Every brother. Every sister.” – Rana Swapan Sarkar
- “No one understands me like you do. You are my closest friend and the one in whom I can place my complete trust. Happy Rakhi, dear brother!”
- “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to promise my dear sister that no matter what I will always stand by her side! Lots of hugs and love to my dear sister on Raksha Bandhan!”
- “Happy Raksha Bandhan to the favourite partner in crime, to the ghost story teller, to the legal thief of personal stuffs, to the feelings shareholder and to the Tom of a Jerry.” – Sucharita Priyadarshini
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.