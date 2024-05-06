Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Famous Quotes, and More

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated every year on 7 May to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore - the famous poet of Bengal. Also known as 'Bard of Bengal' and 'Gurudev', Tagore is renowned for his immense contribution in the field of literature, music and art. The national anthem of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka is composed by Rabindranath Tagore.

The birth anniversary of famous poet, philosopher, artist, educationist, and novelist Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated every year on two dates - 7th and 9th May. According to Hindu Calendar, Rabindranath Tagore was born on 7 May while as the Bengali Calendar suggests that the Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti must be celebrated on 25th day of Poila Baishakh (Bengali New Yar), which falls on 9 May. This year, India will observe the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.