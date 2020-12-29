Five Quarantine New Year’s Eve Ideas To Ring in 2021
Here are some ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home this year.
Being home for the holidays has a different meaning in 2020, with what looks like a never-ending pandemic. This year, for New Years Eve, being creative can also be your source of celebration.
With the spread of the new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, our doors may be shut for a bit longer than anticipated. While COVID-19 vaccines have been developed, it is still important to be socially distanced and celebrate the holidays at home with our family and closed ones.
Here are some ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home this year:
Host a Virtual Celebration
If you can't celebrate New Year's Eve in person, do the next best thing – host a virtual get-together. Consider scheduling a time to meet online to ring in the New Year together.
Dress Your Best or Your Comfiest
We all have that one outfit reserved for special occasions and New Year’s eve is the celebration of the year. Dress your best for your home party.
If you are not having a party at home with your family and friends, snuggle up in your comfiest clothes and watch your favourite movies.
Play Some Games
Whether it's a game of UNO, Monopoly or Rummy, nothing says togetherness like a fun game. Want to make it competitive? Purchase online gift cards for the winner if you're the host.
Have a Movie Marathon
For anyone who prefers to bring in 2021 on a much quieter level and with fewer people involved, watching an entertaining flick might be up your alley.
Make a Festive Dinner
Instead of ordering out or picking up some tasty grub from your favorite restaurant, whip up something delicious at home. You can never go wrong with some pasta, chicken, pizza and more. Make it more fun by including in the preparation. And don’t forget dessert!
