Propose Day 2024: Date, History & Significance of Second Day of Valentine Week

Propose Day is celebrated on the second day of Valentine's Week every year on 8 February, and it holds a special place in the hearts of couples. It's a day dedicated to expressing love, affection, and commitment, and taking the next step in a romantic relationship. While the origins of Valentine's Week and its associated days are believed to have started in the Western world, the history of Propose Day remains somewhat unclear.

Nevertheless, the tradition of Propose Day has gained significant popularity in recent years, with couples eagerly anticipating this day to make their love official. It's a day to celebrate the bond shared between two individuals and to embark on a new chapter in their journey together.