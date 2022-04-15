ADVERTISEMENT

Pohela Boishakh 2022: Bengali New Year Wishes, Images, Greetings and Status

Bengali New Year 2022: Pohela Boishakh is on 15 April 2022 in India.

Pohela Boishakh 2022, also known as Bengali New Year, will be celebrated on Friday, 15 April 2022, in India.

On this day, Bengalis celebrate their New Year according to the Bengali Calendar. They wear new clothes and offer prayers to God before starting the New Year.

People also visit each other and prepare various delicacies. They pray to God so that he blesses everybody with good health and prosperity.

Pohela Boishakh 2022 is being eagerly awaited by Bengalis and they will celebrate this festival with a lot of grandeur this year. In Bangladesh, the Bengali New Year 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

The festival is celebrated on the same date every year in Bangladesh. However, in India, the date for Poila Boishakh varies from 14 April to 15 April.
Pohela Boishakh 2022 Wishes

As the festival of Pohela Boishakh or Poila Boishakh 2022 is coming near, here are a few wishes that you can send to your friends and family to celebrate this occasion:

  • May the festival of Bengali New Year bring lots of happiness to your life. Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with your loved ones. Wishing everyone a very Happy Pohela Boishakh.

  • Start the New Year with good thoughts so that the entire year is positive. Forget all the negative things and enjoy the festival with your family. Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022.

  • The festival of Poila Boishakh should be celebrated together. Spread happiness and help each other. Make the festival of Pohela Boishakh memorable for all this year.

  • May this New Year be better for everybody. Work hard to achieve all that you want this year. A very warm and Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 to all.

Pohela Boishakh 2022: Bengali New Year Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022</p></div>

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022

(Photo: Pinterest)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shubho Noboborsho to everybody.</p></div>

Shubho Noboborsho to everybody.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bengali New Year 2022 is on 15 April 2022</p></div>

Bengali New Year 2022 is on 15 April 2022

(Photo: iStock)

