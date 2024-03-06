Plant Power Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & How To Celebrate

Plant Power Day is celebrated every year on 7 March. This day is dedicated to encouraging people to adopt a plant-based diet. The diet is said to have many health benefits, like reducing the risk of some types of cancer, heart disease, and obesity.

It is also said to help in preserving the planet. Animal products have a much higher carbon footprint than plant-based foods. Consuming less meat can help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.

Let's know more about the history, significance, and activities of Plant Power Day 2024.