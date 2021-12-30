New Year 2022 Wishes In Advance: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status And More
With 2022 right around the corner, we must look back on this year and be thankful for all that we have. 2021 saw the dreadful second wave of COVID-19 where millions lost their loved ones along with major geopolitical events such as the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the fresh Israel-Palestine conflict.
It has indeed been a roller coaster year so read below as we have curated some of the best new year wishes, images, greetings and quotes that you can send to your friends and loved ones to enter this new year with peace and happiness.
New Year's Eve 2022: Wishes
May this new year bring you and your family good health, love and prosperity. A very happy New Years!!
A New Year is like a blank book with the pen in your hands. So, write a beautiful story for yourself and see the magic happen. Wishing you a very Happy New Years!!
May all your sorrows get left behind and this new year be the start for everything you wished for. A very Happy New year 2022
I am blessed to have friends like you in my life who helped me live through this terrible past year! Here’s to many years to come! A very happy new year to you and your family.
I pray that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family!
New Years 2022: WhatsApp Status
A new year, a new chapter. I hope 2022 turns out to be an incredible part of your story. Happy New Year!!
Let this new year be full of love and light. A very Happy new year to you and your family
The pandemic taught us the value of time and our loved ones. May you spend this new year with all those you love and may the Lord bless us all with a happy and healthy New Year.
Here’s wishing each and every one of you an awesome year. Happy New Year!
To a New Year full of new possibilities, Happy New Year!!
New Years 2022: Images
