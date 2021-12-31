Happy New Year 2022: Best Rangoli Designs For You This New Year's
Celebrate this New Year's with rangoli. We've curated the best design suggestions for you.
Kolam or rangoli is an ancient art form in India that involves creating different patterns and designs on the floor using colors, quartz power, or flower petals. It has been used for years to invite good luck, and celebrate festivals and events.
With 2022 right around the corner, we've brought you some of the best rangoli designs you can recreate this New Year's to boost that festive spirit, and celebrate the day in a novel way.
Rangoli Designs for New Year 2022: Images
Rangoli Designs for New Year 2022: Videos
We at The Quint wish you a very happy New Year 2022!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.