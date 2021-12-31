ADVERTISEMENT

Happy New Year 2022: Best Rangoli Designs For You This New Year's

Celebrate this New Year's with rangoli. We've curated the best design suggestions for you.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>We've curated the best rangoli design suggestions for you this New Year's.</p></div>
Kolam or rangoli is an ancient art form in India that involves creating different patterns and designs on the floor using colors, quartz power, or flower petals. It has been used for years to invite good luck, and celebrate festivals and events.

With 2022 right around the corner, we've brought you some of the best rangoli designs you can recreate this New Year's to boost that festive spirit, and celebrate the day in a novel way.

Rangoli Designs for New Year 2022: Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Best rangoli designs for the New Year's.</p></div>

Best rangoli designs for the New Year's.

(Photo: istock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Best rangoli designs for the New Year's.</p></div>

Best rangoli designs for the New Year's.

(Photo: youtube.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Best rangoli designs for the New Year's.</p></div>

Best rangoli designs for the New Year's.

(Photo: wedlockindia.com)

Rangoli Designs for New Year 2022: Videos

We at The Quint wish you a very happy New Year 2022!

