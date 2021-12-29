7 Amazing Ideas to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 at Home
With rising COVID-19 cases in India, we have got you 7 amazing ideas to celebrate New Years Eve 2022 at home.
While New Year's Eve 2021 is right around the corner, India and the World have been witnessing an incessant rise in COVID-19 cases with the onset of Omicron. Keeping that in mind, we have curated top seven ideas for you to celebrate this New Year's Eve at home with your family and loved ones.
1. Cook a New Recipe with your Family for New Year's Eve
This New years eve, try to cook a new recipe of any cuisine you all are fond of. Then, simply amp up the music and put on that apron and make this New Year's Eve unlike any before.
2.Board Game night
Pull out your favorite board games, get some popcorn in the microwave and get together with your family to have the night of your life.
3. Make DIY Crafts
When it comes to decorations in this new age of the internet, the first choice of people is to buy decorations online. But how about you line up a list of fun and interesting crafts to create with your family. Try some decoupage on old glass bottles or better create party hats which you can get clicked on with together when the clock strikes midnight.
4. Create your own Photo Booth
Photo booths have been pretty trendy this past year so why don't you order some decorations from Amazon this New year's Eve and set up a photo booth to click some amazing photographs that you will remember for a lifetime.
5. Do a Karaoke night
If you love to sing but are always afraid to sing your heart out in public, make your very own Karaoke night at home this New Year's Eve. Simply put on some available sing- along karaoke numbers on YouTube and channel your inner Rihanna.
6. The Old Netflix and Chill
Putting on an old movie or best, your favorite one with some good old pizza never fails. Stay in your fluffy pajamas this New Year's Eve 2021 and just have fun.
7. Spend time with yourself
Most people feel pressured to do something on New Year's Eve because it has become the popular thing to do. But if you need time for yourself to meditate or simply rest this year, do that with zero apprehensions.
We at The Quint hope you like our suggestions and the new year ushers in good luck, health and prosperity for you all.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.