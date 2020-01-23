Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020: Photos, Quotes, & Wishes

Subhas Chandra Bose, populary known as Netaji, was born on 23 January in 1897 in Odisha. He was a prominent revolutionary in India's independence movement. His patriotism made him a hero among the Indian people.

Netaji was mostly known for his military prowess and his inclination towards socialist policies. He was also the leader of the Indian National Army, which was operated by him from abroad against Western dominance during World War II. Today, on 23 January, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated all around the country on the occasion of his birth anniversary. To honour his contribution and his teachings, here are some quotes, wishes, greetings and images on Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.