The International Yoga Olympiad 2020 will be held online this year given the prevailing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The competition, which is organised by NCERT every year since 2016, is a prelude to International Yoga Day celebrated on 21 June.This year, Class 6-12 students can answer the quiz questions at their own convenience within a time limit. However, the quiz will be available for one month starting 21 June and concluding on midnight of 21 July. The quiz will be available in two languages- English and Hindi.The theme for International Yoga Olympiad 2020 is "Yoga for Health and Harmony". The following topics will be covered in the online quiz:PranayamaMeditationBandha and MudraYama and NiymaaShatkarma/Kriya (Cleansing Process)AsanasInternational Yoga Day Contest Goes Online: Check Details & PrizesParticipants should note that the "Meditation" topic will not be evaluated but has only been included as part of the quiz and the "Bandha and Mudra" section is only meant for secondary school level students.The quiz will be based on a syllabus developed by the NCERT for Upper Primary and Secondary school classes. Textbooks for the same are available in three languages: Urdu, Hindi and English.The quiz is designed in an objective answers format and each question carries 1 mark. Students are required to attempt as many questions as they can in 20 minutes.International Yoga Day Contest Goes Online: Check Details & PrizesThe Ministry of AYUSH along with Indian Council of Cultural Relations on Friday, 12 June, announced a unique international video blog competition, called 'My Life My Yoga' as the International Yoga Day this year will be organised virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The participants will have to make a three-minute video performing yoga 'asanas' and put it on social media platforms, with the #MyLifeMyYoga hashtag and their country name, while tagging the AYUSH ministry.The content started on 1 June and videos can be submitted till 15 June. The winners will be announced before 21 June. The selected videos from all over the world will be posted on various social media platforms by the government."They can post the video in any language," AYUSH Ministry secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, speaking at a press conference.