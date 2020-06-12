The Ministry of AYUSH along with Indian Council of Cultural Relations on Friday, 12 June, announced a unique international video blog competition, called 'My Life My Yoga' as the International Yoga Day this year will be organised virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The participants will have to make a three-minute video performing yoga ‘asanas’ and put it on social media platforms, with the #MyLifeMyYoga hashtag and their country name, while tagging the AYUSH ministry.The content started on 1 June and videos can be submitted till 15 June. The winners will be announced before 21 June. The selected videos from all over the world will be posted on various social media platforms by the government."They can post the video in any language," AYUSH Ministry secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, speaking at a press conference.“Ministry of AYUSH is organising the 6th International Yoga Day in a big way. However, due to the pandemic, the mass gathering will not be organised this year.”Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh KotechaThis year's theme will be 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family', officials said, which will enable people to observe the day at home with family members at 7 am on 21 June."Earlier, we had planned Yoga Day in a big way with the prime minister attending it in Leh but, due to the pandemic situation, all plans are suspended. It is also not clear if the PM will go to Leh or not," he said.International Yoga Day Contest Details, Age Limit, Prizes'My Life My Yoga' video blogging competition was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 May. The contest will be run in two parts. The first one consisting of the international video blogging contest, wherein the winners will be picked within a country. This will be followed by global prize winners, which will be selected from winners from different countries.Entries can be submitted by participants under six categories :Youth (male and female aged under 18)Adults (male and female above 18 years)Yoga professionals (separately for male and female contestants in both India and abroad)For the India contestants, prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, 50,000 and 25,000 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd ranking within each of the categories will be given, while for the international winners cash prizes worth $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 along with trophy and certificate will be given to those ranking first, second and third. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.