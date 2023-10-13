ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Navratri 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Unique Rangolis to Decorate Your Home

Navratri 2023: Take a look at some creative rangoli designs you can make this Navratri.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Navratri 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Unique Rangolis to Decorate Your Home
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October, in different parts of India by many people. The preparations for the grand auspicious festival begin a few days before the actual dates. People prepare their houses to welcome Goddess Durga and keep fasts as a form of respect. They pray to Ma Durga in this nine-day-long festival and follow various rituals to make it memorable. Navratri is celebrated with great pomp by devotees.

People start cleaning and decorating their houses before Navratri. Every corner of the house is well-decorated during the festival. They put fairy lights, make creative rangoli designs, and use flowers to decorate the rooms. Rangoli designs are the best way to make any room look different and fresh. You should think of creative and unique designs that will light up the room.

Also Read

Navratri 2023: Traditional Rules To Celebrate the Festival With Your Family

Navratri 2023: Traditional Rules To Celebrate the Festival With Your Family
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Here are some Navratri rangoli designs you can try this year if you are looking for inspiration. Make sure to follow the design properly and prepare to welcome Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2023: Simple Rangoli Designs

Navratri 2023 rangoli

(Photo: iStock)

Creative Rangoli designs.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Navratri 2023: Easy Vrat Recipes To Try This Shardiya Navratri at Home

Navratri 2023: Easy Vrat Recipes To Try This Shardiya Navratri at Home
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Unique rangoli designs.

(Photo: iStock)

Navratri 2023 rangoli designs

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Also Read

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 50+ Wishes, Images, Wallpapers & Greetings

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 50+ Wishes, Images, Wallpapers & Greetings
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rangoli Designs

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Simple rangolis for Navratri 2023

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Happy Onam 2023: Best 55+ Wishes, Quotes & Greetings on Kerala Harvest Festival

Happy Onam 2023: Best 55+ Wishes, Quotes & Greetings on Kerala Harvest Festival

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Topics:  Navratri   Rangoli 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×