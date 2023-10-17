Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Significance, Puja Date, Muhurat, & Vidhi

Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that is celebrated with great pomp and energy in different parts of India. Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October, and devotees are extremely excited to celebrate it. During Shardiya Navratri, Hindu devotees worship the nine forms of Ma Durga or Goddess Parvati. Today, on Tuesday, 17 October, people are ready to observe Day 3 of the festival and they will pray to Maa Chandraghanta.

The nine forms of Goddess Parvati are Maa Shailputri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Today, on 17 October, people should pray to Maa Chandraghanta on Day 3 of Shardiya Navratri. Hindu devotees wait to celebrate Navratri for an entire year. It brings joy, happiness, and good times in the lives of devotees.