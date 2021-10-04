ADVERTISEMENT

Navratri 2021 Start and End Date: When is Shardiya Navratri?

This year, Shardiya Navratri will begin from Thursday, 7 October, and will end on Friday, 15 October 2021.

Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month, according to the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls during the month of September-October. It is a nine-day-long festival. The word Navratri translates to nine nights.

Navratri is one of the most important and celebrated festivals in India. Devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate this festival with utmost devotion and fervour.

All nine days are dedicated to nine different avatars of goddess Durga.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will commence from Thursday, 7 October, and will end on Friday, 15 October 2021.

Shardiya Navratri 2021 Calendar

  • 7 October, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

  • 8 October Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

  • 9 October , Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja; Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

  • 10 October , Day 4 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

  • 11 October , Day 5 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

  • 12 October , Day 6 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

  • 13 October , Day 7 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

  • 14 October , Day 8 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

  • 15 October , Day 9 – Vijay Dashami, Durga Visarjan

