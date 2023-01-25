National Voter’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Significance

National Voter's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 25 January, in India. The day is observed on 25 January every year and it is very important to celebrate National Voter's Day. It marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950. This day is observed by the citizens of India to remind them of their right to vote. It helps to encourage the concept of voting and increases the enrolment of voters.

National Voter's Day is an extremely important event that everyone should celebrate as voting acts as the central pillar of our democracy. On this day, voters are informed about the importance of participating in the electoral process. It is important to note that first-time voters receive their Elector Photo identity card during the National Voter's Day celebrations every year.