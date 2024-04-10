National Safe Motherhood Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Activities

National Safe Motherhood Day 2024: National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on 11 April, in India. This year, the day is scheduled to be celebrated on Thursday.

This day is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of mothers during pregnancy and childbirth. The day also serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges that many women face during their reproductive health. We should all be a part of the celebrations and raise awareness about safe pregnancy. One should also know the origin of the day on this date.