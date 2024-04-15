National Orchid Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Events

National Orchid Day 2024: National Orchid Day is observed on 16 April, every year. The day is dedicated to honouring and cherishing the memory of loved ones. It is a time to reflect on the beauty and fragrance of orchids, which are a popular variety of flowering plants.
People are gearing up to observe National Orchid Day this year on Tuesday. You should spend the day with your loved ones and gift them orchids to make the event memorable.
National Orchid Day 2024: History
Orchids belong to the family Orchidaceae, and they are characterised by their colourful and fragrant blooms. These flowers are widely available in tropical and subtropical regions, and they rely on aerial roots for survival. The day is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of orchids in society.
In 2015, a South Carolina couple, Mike and Faith Young, proposed creating a kickstarter campaign to raise the funds required to register National Orchid Day.
They had fallen in love with orchids while volunteering at an orchid reserve in Mexico, and they believed that the best way to honour their daughter who died the previous year was to send a donation in their memory. Within hours of the campaign starting, the couple had raised the required $1,500.
Since then, National Orchid Day has gained widespread recognition among orchid growers, enthusiasts, and botanical gardens around the world.
National Orchid Day 2024: Significance
National Orchid Day is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of orchids from home. The majority of species of orchids are edible, and some can be used to make tea and other alcoholic beverages.
It is a day to appreciate the diversity of orchids and their unique beauty. It is also a time to reflect on the importance of environmental protection and the role that orchids play in maintaining the health of ecosystems.
This day acts as a reminder to appreciate and love our dear ones. We all know the feeling of losing a loved one at some point. National Orchid Day helps to recognise the feelings and connect with others going through the pain.
National Orchid Day 2024: Ways To Celebrate
Let's take a look at a few ways you can try to celebrate National Orchid Day 2024 with your close ones:
Try a Cup of Orchid Tea
Some orchids are edible and you can use them to make tea. This is the best day to enjoy and experience the taste of orchid tea. You can try making it at home or visit a cafe with friends.
Host an Orchid-themed Party
Invite your friends and family to participate in your orchid-themed garden party. You can organise activities, games, etc, that help to learn more about National Orchid Day. Make the party interesting by including food and drinks.
Post Pictures of Orchids
You can make National Orchid Day interesting by taking pictures of orchids and posting them on social media. Try to take beautiful pictures of these flowers and talk about the day on your social media page. This will help others to know about the event.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)