Farmer’s Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, & History on Kisan Diwas
Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Kisan Diwas
National Farmers’ Day, or Kisan Diwas is celebrated on 23 December every year to celebrate the life and achievements of the farmers and to highlight their efforts and importance to the country. Kisan Diwas also marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh.
He was born in the year 1902 in a middle-class peasant family in Noorpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He was the fifth Prime Minister of India, and he is known for his contributions to empowering Indian farmers. His tenure as the prime minister of India was in 1979 and 1980.
On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, celebrate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh with famous quotes about farming, wishes, slogans, etc.
Farmer’s Day 2022: Quotes & Messages
1. “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.” — President Dwight D. Eisenhower
2. “No race can prosper until it learns there is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem.” — Booker T. Washington
3. “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.” — Thomas Jefferson
4. “Farming is a profession of hope.” — Brett Brian
5. “Those too lazy to plow in the right season will have no food at the harvest.” — Proverbs 20:4
6. “The farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t still be a farmer.” — Will Rogers
7. “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.” — Daniel Webster
8. “The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways.” — John F. Kennedy
Farmer’s Day 2022: History
Chaudhary Charan Singh worked tirelessly for the development of farmers in his brief tenure as Prime Minister of the country. He established a number of welfare programs and has always had a soft spot for the oppressed.
Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939 which to provide relief to the farmers who were indebted to the money lenders. He also rolled out the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950 when he was the Agricultural Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Charan Singh's birth anniversary was recognised as Kisan Diwas by the then government in 2001. Singh published numerous books during his lifetime and his well-known works are Co-operative Farming X-rayed, India's Poverty and its Solution, and Abolition of Zamindari.
Farmer’s Day 2022: Slogans
Farmers are life-givers and we can never replace their work with any profession.
Agriculture is a work no one can live without.
Farmers grow life and provide life to other humans.
Farmers are the pillars of the society and economy.
Farmers treat the soil and the humans with the food.
A farmer can never be considered lazy.
