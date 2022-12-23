Farmer’s Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, & History on Kisan Diwas

National Farmers’ Day, or Kisan Diwas is celebrated on 23 December every year to celebrate the life and achievements of the farmers and to highlight their efforts and importance to the country. Kisan Diwas also marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He was born in the year 1902 in a middle-class peasant family in Noorpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He was the fifth Prime Minister of India, and he is known for his contributions to empowering Indian farmers. His tenure as the prime minister of India was in 1979 and 1980.

On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, celebrate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh with famous quotes about farming, wishes, slogans, etc.