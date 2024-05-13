National Dengue Day 2024: Date, Theme, Posters, Significance & Activities

National Dengue Day 2024: National Dengue Day is observed on 16 May every year to raise awareness about dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection. It is endemic to more than 100 countries, and nearly half of the world's population is at risk of contracting it.

One should be aware that dengue is not a death sentence anymore. Through the advancements in medicine and the development of anti-viral drugs, it is now possible to treat and cure dengue much more effectively. However, the disease remains endemic to more than 100 countries. Let's know about the theme, history, significance and activities of International Dengue Day 2024.