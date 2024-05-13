National Dengue Day 2024: Date, Theme, Posters, Significance & Activities

National Dengue Day 2024: National Dengue Day is observed on 16 May every year to raise awareness about dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection. It is endemic to more than 100 countries, and nearly half of the world's population is at risk of contracting it.
One should be aware that dengue is not a death sentence anymore. Through the advancements in medicine and the development of anti-viral drugs, it is now possible to treat and cure dengue much more effectively. However, the disease remains endemic to more than 100 countries, and nearly half of the world's population is at risk of contracting it. Let's know about the theme, history, significance and activities of International Dengue Day 2024.
National Dengue Day 2024: Theme
The National Dengue Day Theme for 2024 is “ Dengue Prevention: Our Responsibility for a Safer Tomorrow”.
National Dengue Day 2024: Significance
Dengue Day is an important day to raise awareness about dengue and to promote preventive measures. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the ongoing efforts being made to control and eradicate this disease.
National Dengue Day: Posters
National Dengue Day 2024: Activities
Dengue Day is celebrated with various events across the country, including public education campaigns, community outreach programs, and mosquito-borne disease surveillance. This day provides an opportunity to educate people about the symptoms and signs of dengue, as well as the preventive measures they can take to avoid contracting the disease.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also plans to conduct various activities to control and prevent the spread of dengue. These include the distribution of mosquito repellants, the promotion of vaccination, and the creation of dengue-affected areas.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)