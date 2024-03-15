National Corndog Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

A hot dog baked in a cornmeal breading and served as a sandwich in the late 1930s or the early 1940s. It became a popular fair food item during the 1940s when the whole meal was put on a stick before being deep-fried.

The corn dog originated from a German classic, with a different origin in the United States. The first corn dogs were simple sausages or hot dogs that were baked or deep-fried in a cornmeal breading. The appeal of the corn dog crossed economic boundaries, and it soon became a popular staple of American fairs and carnivals.

In 1992, Brady Sahnow and Henry Otley, two of the most prominent purveyors of corn dogs, established National Corn Dog Day. The day was first celebrated in Corvallis, Oregon, with a simple gathering of a few people who wanted to eat corn dogs and watch basketball. The event quickly grew, and by 2008, it had expanded to over 5000 different parties on five continents, including one in Antarctica.